Former US ambassador says Trump will play COVID battle one of two ways

11 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Former US ambassador Joe Hockey, the man once dubbed Australia’s ‘Trump-whisperer’, says the US president will play his coronavirus battle one of two ways.

But only one will get him re-elected.

“If he is sensible and doesn’t tweet and doesn’t do things that are silly, he’s got a chance to claw back in the campaign,” Mr Hockey told Neil Mitchell.

“But if he tries to campaign from the hospital bed, he’s going to lose.”

Click PLAY to hear the full, wide-ranging interview


Image: Getty

