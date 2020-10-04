Former US ambassador says Trump will play COVID battle one of two ways
Former US ambassador Joe Hockey, the man once dubbed Australia’s ‘Trump-whisperer’, says the US president will play his coronavirus battle one of two ways.
But only one will get him re-elected.
“If he is sensible and doesn’t tweet and doesn’t do things that are silly, he’s got a chance to claw back in the campaign,” Mr Hockey told Neil Mitchell.
“But if he tries to campaign from the hospital bed, he’s going to lose.”
Image: Getty