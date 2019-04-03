Former Victorian premier fires back at Queensland MP over Geelong criticism

A Queensland Labor MP has drawn the ire of Geelong for saying “nobody wants to visit” the Victorian city.

Cameron Dick expressed his displeasure in parliament on Wednesday after Geelong was granted infrastructure funding in the budget ahead of Queensland projects.

He said fast rail to Geelong was the “answer to a question nobody was asking”.

It hasn’t gone down well…

Former Victorian premier Ted Baillieu returned fire on 3AW!

