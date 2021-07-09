3AW
Former WHO epidemiologist says it’s time to shut the border with NSW

3 mins ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Former WHO epidemiologist says it’s time to shut the border with NSW

A former epidemiologist for the World Health Organisation says he’d be shutting the border with NSW due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It it was up to me, I would,” Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia, told 3AW Mornings.

He said NSW had not gone hard enough, early enough, to contain the outbreak.

“They’ve basically had to be dragged kicking and screaming into lockdown and it’s now spreading across Sydney and will eventually spread into country areas,” Professor Esterman said.

“Why would the other states and territories take a chance?”

He also shared his thoughts on the Olympic games going ahead.

Press PLAY below to hear the Professor’s insight

Picture by Getty iStock

News
