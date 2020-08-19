Former Wiggle’s personal plea for all Australians to learn how to save a life

Greg Page has given an impassioned plea to get whole neighbourhoods involved in a lifesaving training session.

The original yellow Wiggle has taken up CPR education as his mission after surviving a heart attack at a bushfire relief concert earlier this year.

His not-for-profit, Heart of The Nation, is running a free virtual class on September 19 with the goal of breaking the world record for most people simultaneously trained in CPR and defibrillation.

“I’m grateful for the people that performed CPR to keep me alive,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Page said he was staggered to learn only 10 per cent of people survive cardiac arrest.

“I guess it has just given me this purpose or mission now to try and make a change,” he said.

“10 per cent of people surviving cardiac arrest, I think we can do better.

“I think that if more people know CPR, more people have AEDs and more people know how to use them, we can change that.”

Press PLAY below for more.

For more details and to sign up for the Heart of the Neighbourhood challenge, click HERE.