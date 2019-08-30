Former Woolworths CEO calls Tasmanian community to pledge their support for an AFL team

Woolworth’s former CEO has called Tasmanians to unite and pledge their support for a team in the AFL and AFLW.

Describing himself as a passionate Tasmanian, Grant O’Brien says a team for the footy mad island is well overdue.

“It’s a good time to be doing it, it’s overdue,” said Mr O’Brien,

“We’ve got to show that were in a position to mount an argument for a team and a sustainable business model from that.

“The feedback from Victoria is that until the state can demonstrate unity, it really won’t be considered.

“A team would give [Tasmanian] kids coming through the ranks something to aim for.

Mr O’Brien told 3AW’s Tom Elliott the population divide between the north and the south is the biggest challenge.

“It’s highly likely that the games would be split between North and South,” O’Brien said.

“The reality is we are not being asked by the AFL to put together a team, we are simply putting together what we think will be a compelling option at some point.”

