Four arrested over 2017 fatal shooting in Roxburgh Park

A lengthy investigation into the 2017 murder of Anwar Teriaki has culminated in warrants being executed in the early hours of this morning, and four arrests.

The 21-year-old Teriaki (pictured) was chased and gunned down on Coronet Avenue, Roxburgh Park on August 9th, 2017.

Video evidence which emerged shortly after the shooting showed Teriaki being set upload by a carload of people and running for his life.

In September of 2017 Homicide detective Senior Sgt Julian Horan said the footage was “quite distressing” and that it showed “essentially a man running for his life and pursued to his death”.

Police executed warrants at 6am this morning in Mill Park, Lalor, Roxburgh Park and West Melbourne.

A 21-year-old West Melbourne man, a 24-year-old Mill Park man, a 22-year-old Roxburgh Park man and a 22-year-old Lalor man were arrested and will now also be interviewed by Homicide detectives.