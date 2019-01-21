Four arrested after police pursue stolen car down wrong side of Princes Highway

Four people have been arrested after a series of incidents involving two stolen cars and an alleged carjacking across greater Geelong over the past four days.

Police first attempted to intercept a stolen black Holden Commodore ute, which had been spotted driving on the wrong side of the Princes Highway, Corio on Friday morning.

The driver of the car refused to stop when police attempted to intercept.

It’s alleged the car was stolen during an aggravated carjacking on Helms Street, Newcomb earlier that day.

Police continued to monitor the black ute, which was seen driving erratically through the western suburbs of Geelong before being abandoned at a shopping centre car park.

The occupants then left the shopping centre in a green Holden Commodore wagon.

The green wagon sped off and a pursuit was initiated, with three people getting out of the wagon and allegedly attempting to carjack another vehicle before fleeing on foot.

They were arrested following a short foot chase.

Offices continued pursuing the green wagon, which eventually came to a stop in a paddock off the Hamilton Highway near Inverleigh.

Multiple callers to 3AW Afternoons witnessed the pursuit.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Two men, a woman and a teenage girl are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.