Four arrests made over fatal Seaford stabbing

Homicide Squad detectives have arrested a fourth person in relation to the stabbing death of 26-year- old tradie Cameron Smith at Seaford on Wednesday night.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at an address in Carrum Downs.

Earlier, a 19-year-old man was charged with murder.

He’s appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court and been remanded until March.

A 21-year-old woman has also been charged over the attack, along with a 17-year-old boy.

Cameron Smith died from stab wounds near Seaford Station when he went to the aid of his girlfriend who was being abused by a group of people.