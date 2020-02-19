3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Four dead, another fights for life, after Brisbane car fire tragedy

4 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Three children and a man have died and a woman is fighting for life following a car fire in Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Camp Hill since about 8.30am, where a burnt-out car remains in the middle of Raven Street.

It’s believed the car was not involved in a crash and there are reports suggesting the vehicle was doused in petrol before being set alight.

Queensland Police have confirmed three children under the age of 10 and an adult male died at the scene.

An adult woman was also inside the vehicle and has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, suffering “significant burns”.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson confirmed all were known to each other but refused to say if this was a deliberate act or a tragic accident.

In a media conference at the scene, he described the incident as one of the worst he’s dealt with.

PIC: Twitter / @BraybrookJarryd

NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.