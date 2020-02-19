Four dead, another fights for life, after Brisbane car fire tragedy

Three children and a man have died and a woman is fighting for life following a car fire in Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Camp Hill since about 8.30am, where a burnt-out car remains in the middle of Raven Street.

It’s believed the car was not involved in a crash and there are reports suggesting the vehicle was doused in petrol before being set alight.

Queensland Police have confirmed three children under the age of 10 and an adult male died at the scene.

An adult woman was also inside the vehicle and has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, suffering “significant burns”.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson confirmed all were known to each other but refused to say if this was a deliberate act or a tragic accident.

In a media conference at the scene, he described the incident as one of the worst he’s dealt with.

