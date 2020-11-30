One dead, three seriously injured after multiple serious assaults in a Narre Warren South home

Image: Nine News

A woman has died, and three are seriously injured, after multiple serious assaults in a home in Melbourne’s south-east.

Police were called to a home on Springvalley Way in Narre Warren South at about 1pm.

Upon arrival, they found two people with serious injuries and one with critical injuries.

The trio were taken to hospital, where a woman later died.

A fourth person, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is also being treated for serious injuries.

Caller Ellen told Tom Elliott she believes “knives were involved”.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Nine News reporter on the scene, Stephanie Anderson, says the nature of the injuries remains unclear.

“It’s still very much trying to piece together how and why this has played out,” she told Tom Elliott.

“They suffered upper body injuries.”

