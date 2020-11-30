Horror stabbing: One dead, two seriously injured and a 15-year-old under police guard

Image: Nine News

A woman has died, and three are seriously injured, after a deadly stabbing attack in a home in Melbourne’s south-east.

Police were called to a home on Springvalley Way in Narre Warren South at about 1pm on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a three-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman with serious injuries and a 42-year-old woman with critical injuries.

The trio were taken to hospital, where the 42-year-old woman later died.

A fourth person, a 15-year-old boy who was known to the victims, was arrested at the scene. He remains in hospital under police guard where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton has confirmed that all four people involved are from the same family.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Nine News reporter on the scene, Stephanie Anderson, said dozens of police were on the scene.

“It’s still very much trying to piece together how and why this has played out,” she told Tom Elliott.

