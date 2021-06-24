3AW
Four people injured in Bourke Street concrete pump explosion

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Four people injured in Bourke Street concrete pump explosion

(Image: Stephanie Anderson / Twitter)

Four people have been injured in a worksite injury in Melbourne’s CBD.

It’s believed a concrete pump exploded at the site on Bourke Street, near Spring Street, just before 9am.

Nine News reporter on the scene Stephanie Anderson says two of the injured people had “quite obvious facial injuries”.

All four injured people were conscious when transferred from the worksite by paramedics.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 20s have been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with upper body injuries.

Another two injured men, both believed to be in their 30s, were taken to The Alfred Hospital with upper body injuries.

All of the men are in a stable condition.

Emergency services are on the scene and the worksite has been taped off by police.

Press PLAY below to hear more from the scene

