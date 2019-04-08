Four lives lost on Victorian roads in 24 hours

Four more lives have been lost on Victorian roads in the past 24 hours, bringing the 2019 road toll to 89.

At the same time last year there had been 31 fewer deaths on our roads.

A five-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman were killed in a head on collision in Robinvale, near Mildura, last night.

This morning a car ran off the road and hit a tree in Cowes, A passenger was killed and the driver fled.

Yesterday morning a 44-year-old man also died in a single car crash in Merrigum.

The deaths come as six of the state’s new booze buses are off the road due to mechanical and electrical issues, and problems with air conditioning.

Acting Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Neville Taylor, told Neil Mitchell the booze buses will not be back on the roads in time for Easter.

Six other booze buses will be operational over the holiday period.

Victoria Police are urging anyone with information related to the Cowes accident this morning to contact Crime Stoppers.

