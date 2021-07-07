3AW
Four men arrested after shot fired into a home in Melbourne’s outer south-east

6 hours ago
Four men have been arrested after a drive-by shooting at Cranbourne West.

A shot was allegedly fired into a house on Black Gum Crescent just before 1am.

The vehicle the shot was fired from, a silver Mercedes sedan which was allegedly stolen during an aggravated carjacking in Maidstone earlier in the night, fled the scene.

It was spotted and tracked by the police air wing travelling through Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs.

The vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck and another vehicle on the Monash Freeway near the Springvale Road exit.

It continued on to Ferntree Gully where local police and the dog squad arrested four men who were in the vehicle.

They also located two guns in the car.

No one was injured in the shooting or collision.

Press PLAY below for more details from Victoria Police

 

