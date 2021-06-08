Four men wanted in connection with MCG Anzac Day attack

Police are ramping up the investigation into an alleged assault at the MCG on Anzac Day.

Investigators have today released images of four men wanted over the attack on a 27-year-old footy fan.

They say the men got in a verbal dispute while watching the Collingwood v Essendon match at the MCG.

The 27-year-old from Cheltenham walked away from the group and watched the rest of the game from a different area.

But when the match finished the group has approached him, pushing him to the ground.

Security intervened and the four men fled.

All four are described as Caucasian.

One had a Collingwood scarf another had an Essendon beanie.

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au