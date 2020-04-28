Four more residents at Sydney nursing home die from COVID-19
Four more residents at a Sydney nursing home have died from the coronavirus.
The tragic development came to light on Tuesday afternoon.
Its means 11 people at the Newmarch House in Perth have now died as a result of COVID-19.
“This is a tragic time not only for the families who have lost their loved ones but for other residents and families,” Anglicare Sydney, who operate the nursing home, said in a statement.
More than 10 per cent of all of Australia’s coronavirus-related deaths now centre around the nursing home.