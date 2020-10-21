3AW
Four newborn babies die in South Australia, unable to travel to Melbourne for treatment

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

It’s a tragic situation that should never happen, says Neil Mitchell.

Four sick newborns recently died in South Australia because they could not be sent to Melbourne’s world-leading Royal Children’s Hospital for treatment.

They were prevented from travelling to Melbourne due to COVID-19.

“There has to be a way around something like this,” Neil Mitchell said.

“You cannot let that happen.”

Professor John Svigos, an Adelaide-based obstetrician and gynecologist, told Neil Mitchell it’s not certain whether any of the babies would have survived, regardless.

“But we weren’t able to offer them the opportunity,” he said.

Neil Mitchell
News
