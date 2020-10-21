Four newborn babies die in South Australia, unable to travel to Melbourne for treatment

It’s a tragic situation that should never happen, says Neil Mitchell.

Four sick newborns recently died in South Australia because they could not be sent to Melbourne’s world-leading Royal Children’s Hospital for treatment.

They were prevented from travelling to Melbourne due to COVID-19.

“There has to be a way around something like this,” Neil Mitchell said.

“You cannot let that happen.”

Professor John Svigos, an Adelaide-based obstetrician and gynecologist, told Neil Mitchell it’s not certain whether any of the babies would have survived, regardless.

“But we weren’t able to offer them the opportunity,” he said.

