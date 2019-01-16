Four teenagers arrested after series of alleged incidents across Melbourne’s west

Four teenagers have been arrested after a series of alleged incidents in Tarneit overnight.

It’s believed the group first attempted to rob a teenage boy on Finchley Park Crescent about 11pm last night.

Early this morning police were then called to a house on Harmony Drive after reports of a disruptive party involving up to 30 teenagers.

A 16-year-old Harkness (near Melton) boy was arrested in relation to the attempted robbery and a second boy, also 16, from Deer Park, was arrested for criminal damage.

Police were again called to Harmony Drive about 9am following reports of an assault and a group of girls damaging property about 9am.

Two girls aged 16 were arrested at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click PLAY below to see vision from Channel 7