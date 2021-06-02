3AW
Four teenagers in hospital after horror Mount Cottrell crash

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for life after a serious single-vehicle crash early this morning.

A 2004 silver Holden Commodore was travelling along Davis Road when the driver veered at about 12.55am.

The car flipped and rolled several times.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a 16-year-old boy trapped in a passenger seat. He was removed by firefighters and is in a life-threatening condition.

Three other occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman aged 19 and a 16-year-old girl were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear who was driving the vehicle.

A crime scene has been set up while police examine the area.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

Police are calling for anyone who saw the car in the area prior to the crash, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to contact  Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

