Fourteen-year-old girl crashes car into lake in Melbourne’s south-east

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl crashed one of her family member’s cars into a lake in Melbourne’s south-east.

The vehicle took out a couple of bollards before ending up partially submerged in the lake off Marriott Boulevard in Lyndhurst late on Sunday afternoon.

‘Starting Young’ tipped the Rumour File off to the incident on Monday morning.

Police say the teenager managed to get out of the vehicle and was taken to hospital for observation.

