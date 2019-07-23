Fourth man charged over fatal shooting outside boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion

A fourth man has been charged over the fatal shooting outside a boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion in March.

The 28-year-old Brunswick man, who presented at a police complex on Tuesday morning, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, along with a number of other charges.

The charges follow a shooting incident during a boxing event on Racecourse Road about 10pm on March 1.

A 30-year-old Craigieburn man died at the scene after being shot, while a 34-year-old from Lalor and 32-year-old from Craigieburn were both taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Three men had already been charged over the matter.

Police say they’re no longer looking for anybody else allegedly involved.