Foxtel and Netflix to join forces in ‘battle for HDMI 1’

Foxtel and Netflix are joining forces.

The pairing, which will see Netflix shows delivered through Foxtel set-top boxes, is the latest twist in the ever-evolving battle in subscription TV.

“It’s the battle for HDMI 1,” tech guru Geoff Quattromani told Tom Elliott.

“Foxtel wants to make sure their box is always connected first.”

Tom Elliott spoke with Foxtel chief Patrick Delany, who explained what the future looked like for his company.

