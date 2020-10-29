France attack: One beheaded, two fatally stabbed in church horror

Image: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Three people have been killed in a terrifying suspected terror attack in the the French city of Nice.

An elderly woman has been beheaded and a man has been fatally stabbed in a horrific attack inside the Notre-Dame Basilica.

A third woman who was stabbed managed to escape to a nearby cafe, but died at the scene.

The suspected attacker was shot by police shortly after the attack.

He has been taken to hospital.

Police have named the suspect as Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant.

A terror investigation into the horrific attack has been opened.

Military personnel have been deployed to guard churches and schools.

The horrific attack comes just a fortnight after a Paris school teacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a lesson was beheaded.