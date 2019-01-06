Fraser Anning denies links to far-right protesters

Independent Queensland senator Fraser Anning says he has no links with the far-right United Patriots Front, who he appeared alongside at a rally in St Kilda at the weekend.

Mr Anning said he attended the rally to represent Queenslanders who are concerned about Sudanese gangs.

He said that the group he protested with were “ordinary, everyday working Australians who are sick and tired of being attacked on their beaches and in their homes and on the streets by Sudanese gangs” and were not far-right extremists.

However, several protesters were captured on film using the Nazi salute.

Mr Anning told Justin Smith that he is not a racist, and brushed off Justin’s concerns about his use of taxpayers money to travel from Queensland to attend the rally.

