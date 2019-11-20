3AW
Freak of nature? The Port Melbourne sunflower defying signs and science

4 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE
A single sunflower in a new bed of seedlings appears to be defying both science and council signs.

Rumour File caller ‘Blooming Grouse’ told Ross and John about a new Port Melbourne garden on Pickle Street that features a sign detailing the changes and declaring the sunflowers will bloom about February 2020.

And behind the sign, amid the seedlings, proudly stands a single bloom (pictured above).

“I just hope the rogue sunflower doesn’t receive an infringement notice from the council for flowering outside the stipulated flowering time!” the caller joked.

