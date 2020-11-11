3AW
FREE BEER! No, really, free beer!

1 hour ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File
Article image for FREE BEER! No, really, free beer!

It’s been a tough year for Melbourne, there’s no doubt about that.

But things are definitely on the up. We’re getting free beer!

Russel hinted at it on Wednesday’s edition of The Rumour File and he was on the money.

Carlton Draught has confirmed it will be offering offering punters two for one beers on Saturday as part of the Let’s Melbourne Again initiative.

Yep, free beer.

The iconic Melbourne brewer will be donating roughly 1000 kegs to pubs across the city.

You can find out more (and whether your local is involved!) by clicking HERE.

Click PLAY below to hear Russel mention it on The Rumour File

News
