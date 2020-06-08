Free childcare given deadline as coronavirus wind-back starts

Free childcare will end in mid-July, as the federal government winds back its coronavirus assistance package.

The package will end on July 12 and standard subsidised fees will be payable from July 13.

The JobKeeper scheme will also end for childcare workers on July 20, but the government will pay operators 25 per cent of their fee revenue.

Education Minister Dan Tehan says demand is returning to normal as more parents return to work.

“What we’ve got to do is now put in a system in place which enables us to transition (and) be able to deal with the extra demand that is coming into the system,” he said at a press conference.