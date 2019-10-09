Free trade deal with Hong Kong and Indonesia set to be ratified

Free trade agreements with Hong Kong and Indonesia look as though they will be ratified by the end of the year after a parliamentary committee recommended the deals go ahead.

The government will introduce the legislation when Parliament resumes and Labor is expected to vote in favour.

Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Simon Birmingham tells Ross Greenwood they are committed to the trade agreements.

“Circumstances in Hong Kong have certainly changed since we negotiated that agreement but on the whole, we still believe that an agreement with Hong Kong, that is separate and different from the agreement we have with China, is really giving life to the one country two systems approach.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy