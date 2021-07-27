3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Freezing’ people and bringing them..

‘Freezing’ people and bringing them back to life in the future a ‘very real’ possibility

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘Freezing’ people and bringing them back to life in the future a ‘very real’ possibility

The idea of freezing a person and bringing them back to life in the future is a “very real” concept, according to those in cryonics.

Australia’s first cryonics facility is on track to open early next year.

Peter Tsolakides, Director of Southern Cryonics, said there were “no guarantees” but science and technology was evolving at a rate that could see it become a reality in future.

“Basically, our expectation is that future medical technology will be able to restore people to health and a young body,” he said.

“That’s not available now – I want to be very clear.”

He stressed they were a not-for-profit organisation.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it!

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332