‘Freezing’ people and bringing them back to life in the future a ‘very real’ possibility

The idea of freezing a person and bringing them back to life in the future is a “very real” concept, according to those in cryonics.

Australia’s first cryonics facility is on track to open early next year.

Peter Tsolakides, Director of Southern Cryonics, said there were “no guarantees” but science and technology was evolving at a rate that could see it become a reality in future.

“Basically, our expectation is that future medical technology will be able to restore people to health and a young body,” he said.

“That’s not available now – I want to be very clear.”

He stressed they were a not-for-profit organisation.

Picture by Getty iStock