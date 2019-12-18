Fremantle veteran breaks leg while riding bike with his kids

David Mundy has broken his leg.

The Fremantle veteran is believed to have suffered the injury while riding a bike with his children.

He’d been training for two weeks “without any issue” post the incident, unaware he’d hurt himself significantly.

But he felt sore last Friday, so was sent for scans.

Those scans revealed Mundy had sustained a fibular fracture above his left ankle.

The fracture will require non weight-bearing immobilisation for at least four weeks.

It’s not yet clear when he’ll return to training.

PIC: Paul Kane / Getty Images