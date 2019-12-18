3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fremantle veteran breaks leg while riding bike with his kids

6 hours ago
3AW Football

David Mundy has broken his leg.

The Fremantle veteran is believed to have suffered the injury while riding a bike with his children.

He’d been training for two weeks “without any issue” post the incident, unaware he’d hurt himself significantly.

But he felt sore last Friday, so was sent for scans.

Those scans revealed Mundy had sustained a fibular fracture above his left ankle.

The fracture will require non weight-bearing immobilisation for at least four weeks.

It’s not yet clear when he’ll return to training.

PIC: Paul Kane / Getty Images

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.