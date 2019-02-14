3AW
Frightening footage: Gunman holds up busy servo, remains on the run

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Police have released CCTV of a frightening armed hold-up in the hunt for the gunman.

A man wearing a Furphy beanie and black hoodie entered the Tooradin on teh busy South Gippsland Highway about 3.15am on Tuesday.

He took a flavoured milk from the fridge and placed it on the counter.

Then he asked for a pack cigarettes before pulling out a sawn-off gun.

He threw a bag at the shop attendant and demanded money at gun-point.

Click PLAY for the full incident

The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, in his 30s with a slim build and wearing a ‘Furphy’ beanie, black zip hoodie, a black t-shirt with NXP on the front and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Ross and John
News
