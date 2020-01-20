3AW
From natural disasters to toothbrushes: The good and bad of citizen journalism

10 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

(Above image: Heath Harrison / @heathharro / Newcastle Herald)

Social media means we can all be publishers in 2020.

Sometimes that’s great.

Casual Facebookers and Instagrammers become citizen journalists when natural disasters strike, informing the public and indeed the media about what’s happening.

Dubbo dust storm

Melbourne’s hail storm

But it doesn’t always end well.

Without editors and producers, citizen journalist can… miss the mark.

Like this guys, who used it to shame a Target employee over a toothbrush.

It was widely attacked for being petty.

