3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Larry King joins 3AW Breakfast!

6 hours ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for FROM THE ARCHIVES: Larry King joins 3AW Breakfast!

Tributes have been flowing for iconic American television and radio host Larry King following his recent death.

King spoke with Ross and John on 3AW back in June, 2015.

He shared his thoughts on the state of the modern media, as well as sharing his advice to any young person interested in following in his footsteps.

King also explained why he preferred New York City in the 1970s and 80s to the city that exists today.

He also made a prediction about Donald Trump in the lead-up to him being elected president that turned out to be very accurate.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview!

Picture: (Michael Caulfield / Getty Images)

3aw breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332