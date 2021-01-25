FROM THE ARCHIVES: Larry King joins 3AW Breakfast!

Tributes have been flowing for iconic American television and radio host Larry King following his recent death.

King spoke with Ross and John on 3AW back in June, 2015.

He shared his thoughts on the state of the modern media, as well as sharing his advice to any young person interested in following in his footsteps.

King also explained why he preferred New York City in the 1970s and 80s to the city that exists today.

He also made a prediction about Donald Trump in the lead-up to him being elected president that turned out to be very accurate.

Picture: (Michael Caulfield / Getty Images)