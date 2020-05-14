Front line health workers STILL copping parking fines, despite new provisions

Front line health care workers are still copping parking fines, despite recent provisions being introduced to ensure they wouldn’t.

Meagan, a nurse at the Royal Melbourne hospital, told Neil Mitchell she’d received an $83 fine.

She said the hospital had run out of temporary parking permits.

Meagan even left a note on her window to let the inspectors know she was working at the hospital.

Hospitals are understandably trying to limit the amount of times workers leave the building each shift, given the coronavirus situation.

The issue emerged in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, with council waiving fines.

But they’re still being handed out.

“It makes no sense to me,” Meagan said.

“I understand they’re just doing their job, it’s the overall principle.”

