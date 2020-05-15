Front line nurse’s car stolen in overnight robbery
A front line nurse has had her family car stolen this morning from Doreen.
Amanda, a nurse seconded to work for the Department of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, told Neil Mitchell the car is a grey 1994 Toyota Surf.
“They have taken my car this morning,” an emotional Amanda told Neil this morning.
“It’s our family car, it’s got car seats in it.
“I understand there are bigger things happening in the world.”
The registration is 1GJ 1QI.
Anyone who sees the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
