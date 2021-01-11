3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Frustrated business leader takes aim..

Frustrated business leader takes aim at Australia’s fragmented COVID-19 response

34 mins ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Frustrated business leader takes aim at Australia’s fragmented COVID-19 response

Frustration is growing among business leaders who say Australia’s fragmented COVID-19 approach is harming industry unnecessarily.

CEO of the Australian Industry Group, Innes Willox, says inconsistent state processes for border closures and restrictions are costing businesses and costing jobs.

“You’ve got to wonder what these people have been doing in national cabinet for the past eight months. They don’t have a coordinated, aligned strategy for dealing with it,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“We need a nationally coordinated approach to movement and we need a nationally coordinated approach to the virus.”

Mr Willox said he believes NSW has the best approach in the country, and that system should be adopted nation-wide.

“The approach that the NSW government has taken has probably been the best one for balancing health and the economy,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332