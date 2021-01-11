Frustrated business leader takes aim at Australia’s fragmented COVID-19 response

Frustration is growing among business leaders who say Australia’s fragmented COVID-19 approach is harming industry unnecessarily.

CEO of the Australian Industry Group, Innes Willox, says inconsistent state processes for border closures and restrictions are costing businesses and costing jobs.

“You’ve got to wonder what these people have been doing in national cabinet for the past eight months. They don’t have a coordinated, aligned strategy for dealing with it,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“We need a nationally coordinated approach to movement and we need a nationally coordinated approach to the virus.”

Mr Willox said he believes NSW has the best approach in the country, and that system should be adopted nation-wide.

“The approach that the NSW government has taken has probably been the best one for balancing health and the economy,” he said.

