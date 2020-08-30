‘Frustrated’ Josh Frydenberg demands a plan from Daniel Andrews

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he’s “very frustrated” with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over his refusal to provide a road map out of COVID-19.

Mr Frydenberg says Victorians are “demanding a plan, they’re desperate for a plan” and the state government hasn’t provided one.

“In the early stage of this crisis the Prime Minister, working with national cabinet, came up with a three stage process for easing the restrictions. It detailed the nature of activities that would be allowed, the number of people that would be allowed to gather,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We haven’t seen that level of detail from the Victorian government.”

Mr Frydenberg called on Daniel Andrews to reveal the daily COVID-19 tally Victoria needs to reach before restrictions can be eased.

“We haven’t heard from the Premier what is an acceptable number of cases,’ he said.

“This is simply not good enough and long press conferences are no substitute for a plan.”

Image: Quinn Rooney (Andrews), Sam Mooy (Frydenberg) / Getty