‘Frustrating’ failures of COVID-19 contact tracing cause for concern

Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing system has again been exposed, with a woman telling Neil Mitchell her COVID-19 test details have been lost not once, but twice, over the past month.

She said that, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, she had tested positive, then negative after quarantine, then positive again.

She’s also been told throughout the process she couldn’t be found in the system.

“I’m starting to question if I ever was positive, or needed to quarantine,” Steph told Neil Mitchell.

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry boss has also flagged concerns.

Paul Guerra and his son were diagnosed with COVID-19.

He got his test back in three days and received another call three days after that.

Mr Guerra was then “cleared” over the phone and some 20 days in isolation.

He is calling on the government to release more details and key performance indicators.

Neil Mitchell said it was hard not to be concerned about the effectiveness of the system.

“There will be glitches, I accept that,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“But time and time again we are coming across these ridiculous situations where not only have things gone wrong, once the person involved points out that something has gone wrong, nothing happens.”

*not her real name