3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Frustration as plans to revive..

Frustration as plans to revive St Kilda foreshore are sunk due to ‘green space’ concerns

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Frustration as plans to revive St Kilda foreshore are sunk due to ‘green space’ concerns

Plans to revive the St Kilda foreshore with a Ferris wheel over the warmer months have been sunk in a move that’s left struggling beachside businesses frustrated.

The proposal was to install the wheel at South Beach Reserve, where they have been set up before without a complaint.

But this time the proposal has been rejected because some residents say it will take up “too much” green space.

“What should have been a beacon of hope, Neil, became a debate about five per cent of green space,” Angela Dawson, who helps run venues such as Republica and Captain Baxter on the foreshore, told 3AW.

“It was a real asset when it was there and there were no objections, or complaints.”

She said St Kilda was a tourist area and in desperate need of attractions to bring people back to the area to help with the COVID-19 recovery.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332