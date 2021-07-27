Frustration as plans to revive St Kilda foreshore are sunk due to ‘green space’ concerns

Plans to revive the St Kilda foreshore with a Ferris wheel over the warmer months have been sunk in a move that’s left struggling beachside businesses frustrated.

The proposal was to install the wheel at South Beach Reserve, where they have been set up before without a complaint.

But this time the proposal has been rejected because some residents say it will take up “too much” green space.

“What should have been a beacon of hope, Neil, became a debate about five per cent of green space,” Angela Dawson, who helps run venues such as Republica and Captain Baxter on the foreshore, told 3AW.

“It was a real asset when it was there and there were no objections, or complaints.”

She said St Kilda was a tourist area and in desperate need of attractions to bring people back to the area to help with the COVID-19 recovery.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock