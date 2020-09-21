Frustration grows over lack of answers at hotel quarantine inquiry

It’s still unclear who was responsible for Victoria’s ill-fated hotel quarantine program, with just a handful of days remaining in the inquiry.

And frustration is growing.

Chris Eccles, the head of Daniel Andrews’ department, told the inquiry on Monday he was “not aware” whether he passed on a Commonwealth offer for Australian Defence Force support to the Premier in early April.

He’s not the first public servant to front the inquiry with limited recollection about what happened

“It’s shocking, Tom,” 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, told Tom Elliott.

“I don’t know how these people do such important jobs when they have such bad memories.”

