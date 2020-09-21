3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Frustration grows over lack of..

Frustration grows over lack of answers at hotel quarantine inquiry

9 hours ago
Tom Elliott

It’s still unclear who was responsible for Victoria’s ill-fated hotel quarantine program, with just a handful of days remaining in the inquiry.

And frustration is growing.

Chris Eccles, the head of Daniel Andrews’ department, told the inquiry on Monday he was “not aware” whether he passed on a Commonwealth offer for Australian Defence Force support to the Premier in early April.

He’s not the first public servant to front the inquiry with limited recollection about what happened

“It’s shocking, Tom,” 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, told Tom Elliott.

“I don’t know how these people do such important jobs when they have such bad memories.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest from state parliament

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332