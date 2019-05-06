Full interview: Australia’s golden girl Jessica Mauboy joins Denis Walter

Australian singer, songwriter and actress Jess Mauboy has released her first single in two years, ‘Sunday’.

The former Eurovision contestant and Australian Idol runner-up stopped by 3AW to talk about her upcoming, yet-to-be named album.

“Bringing instruments and melody together, and finding a story is what I definitely know and syncing that all together is fun to me”, Mauboy told Denis Walter.

Mauboy explained “there’s about three titles I’m looking at, all based around my childhood, upbringing and bloodline.”

The album, the fourth in her music career, was put on hold while the 29-year-old competed for Australia in the 2018 Eurovision contest.

Mauboy explained the feeling of “being up against other talented, creative artists and I guess being in front of the rest of the world” while competing in Eurovision.

