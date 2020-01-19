PM Scott Morrison flags 10-year fire rebuild, defends Bridget McKenzie

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Neil Mitchell it will take a decade to rebuild bushfire-hit communities.

In a wide-ranging interview, he also defended under-siege Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie against accusations of improper allocation of community grants.

10-YEAR REBUILD

Speaking after announcing additional grants of up to $50,000 for small businesses affected by the fires, Mr Morrison said communities faced a long-term battle.

“I think it’ll take a decade,” he said on 3AW Mornings.

“That’s what happened after Black Saturday.

“This is a long-term rebuild, but we’ve got to build it back better.”

DEFENDS BRIDGET McKENZIE

Neil Mitchell: “So you stand by her unequivocally?”

Mr Morrison: “I continue to support her. She was delivering a program that changed the future of local communities.”

