Full interview: Scott Morrison on cyber attack, Cormann’s flights and border security
The Prime Minister doesn’t believe voter information has been compromised in a cyber attack on Australia’s major political parties.
The Liberal, Labor and National parties have had their computer systems hacked by a foreign government.
Scott Morrison says work is underway to find out who is responsible for the incident.
He told Neil Mitchell access to information has been limited.
Lots of going around in circles about whether Mr Morrison knows who was behind it.
NEIL: So you don’t know who did it?
PM: “I’ve said what I’ve said, Neil.”
PM defends Mathias Cormann’s family trip, which was paid for by a company that had just won a billion dollar govt contract.
Scott Morrison tells @3AW693 Senator Cormann thought he’d be billed for the travel, and has since covered the costs.
