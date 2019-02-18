Full interview: Scott Morrison on cyber attack, Cormann’s flights and border security

The Prime Minister doesn’t believe voter information has been compromised in a cyber attack on Australia’s major political parties.

The Liberal, Labor and National parties have had their computer systems hacked by a foreign government.

Scott Morrison says work is underway to find out who is responsible for the incident.

He told Neil Mitchell access to information has been limited.

NOW | PM Scott Morrison discussing the cyber attack with Neil Mitchell. Lots of going around in circles about whether Mr Morrison knows who was behind it. NEIL: So you don’t know who did it? PM: “I’ve said what I’ve said, Neil.” 🤷‍♂️ — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) February 18, 2019

