Full interview: Scott Morrison on cyber attack, Cormann’s flights and border security

3 hours ago
FULL NEIL MITCHELL INTERVIEW

The Prime Minister doesn’t believe voter information has been compromised in a cyber attack on Australia’s major political parties.

The Liberal, Labor and National parties have had their computer systems hacked by a foreign government.

Scott Morrison says work is underway to find out who is responsible for the incident.

He told Neil Mitchell access to information has been limited.

Click PLAY for full interview

