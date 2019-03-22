3AW
Full interview: Scott Morrison pitches his case to Neil Mitchell

3 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists he believes the Coalition has what it takes to win the upcoming federal election.

And he again faced questions over the Liberal party’s relationship, or otherwise, with One Nation.

Scott Morrison is pitching his management of the economy as the decisive factor in the vote, due in May.

“Yesterday unemployment came down to the lowest level in seven years, 4.9 per cent,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY to watch the full interview

