Full interview: Scott Morrison pitches his case to Neil Mitchell

Prime Minister Scott Morrison insists he believes the Coalition has what it takes to win the upcoming federal election.

And he again faced questions over the Liberal party’s relationship, or otherwise, with One Nation.

Neil Mitchell: Pauline Hanson has been called a racist and a bigot. Is she? PM Morrison: “I don’t think it helps to keep herding people into tribes. I want to step back from that. I want to step back from the name-calling.” #auspol pic.twitter.com/jlsVZPkIRQ — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) March 21, 2019

Neil suggests Mr Morrison is “tip-toeing around Pauline Hanson”. The PM disagrees, and takes aim at Bill Shorten’s lack of condemnation of NSW Opposition Leader, @michaeldaleyMP, for his recent comments about Asians. “He’s in Bill’s actual party!” pic.twitter.com/fTEaBPGC5X — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) March 21, 2019

Scott Morrison is pitching his management of the economy as the decisive factor in the vote, due in May.

“Yesterday unemployment came down to the lowest level in seven years, 4.9 per cent,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY to watch the full interview