Full interview: Scott Morrison reacts to Daniel Andrews’ $1m bid to beat him

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for using taxpayer funds to support ALP leader Bill Shorten.

The Victorian government yesterday announced a $1 million campaign highlighting federal cuts to Victorian schools and hospitals.

Mr Morrison told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, said it’s a case of Victorian money being used to get Bill Shorten elected.

“Victorian taxpayers would be very disappointed,” he said, adding that Mr Shorten’s personal popularity is so low that “he needs a Victorian Premier to prop him up”.

