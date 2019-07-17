Funny video: Cheeky cockatoo torments Geelong woman

A geelong woman has been being stalked by an unlikely predator in Geelong — a sulphur-crested cockatoo with a penchant for jewellery.

Morgana Elaine told Ross and John the cheeky cocky was particularly interested in “the metal in my face”.

“I was playing with it through the window, and then I jumped out of the car to see just how close I could get.”

She got way too close for comfort, with the cockatoo ripping out one of her earrings.

