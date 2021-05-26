Furious small business advocate slams City of Melbourne over drug-room decision

A furious small business advocate says Melbourne City Council is putting the interests of a law-breaking minority ahead of the “thousands and thousands” of businesses in the city by approving a drug-injecting room in the CBD.

Bill Lang, Executive Director of Small Business Australia, said it was infuriating and would undoubtedly damage business in the city.

“I’ve heard you describe it as a honey pot (for drug-related activity) – it’s going to be a magnet for the sort of activity that Melbourne just cannot afford,” he said.

