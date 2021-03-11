3AW
Fury after Vietnam War-themed bar opens in Richmond

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Fury after Vietnam War-themed bar opens in Richmond

Image: Rickshaw Bar / Instagram

A new Richmond bar has closed its doors after facing massive backlash over its tone-deaf theme.

Rickshaw Bar, a Vietnam War-themed bar on Swan Street, which opened earlier this month, has copped heavy criticism online after promoting itself with images including glasses filled with bullets and bright orange imagery, which critics say alludes to Agent Orange.

Lifestyle editor at the Herald Sun, Nui Te Koha, says “it beggars belief that they went down that route”.

“I just didn’t know how this bar could be appealing and how such a traumatic and catastrophic time could be viewed … as an enjoyable night,” he told Dee Dee.

The bar is currently closed and the owners are now considering a new fit-out.

They have deleted the posts from the bar’s Instagram account and posted an apology.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @rickshaw_bar

“This, for the owners, has turned into their own apocalypse really,” Mr Te Khoa said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
