‘Future of Australia’ at risk if free childcare is cut, says lobby group

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A childcare lobby group says the “future of Australia is at stake” if the government cuts free childcare.

The government introduced changes to childcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2.

The government is considering moving back to the old model at the end of June.

But Georgie Dent, Campaign Director at The Parenthood, said that would be devastating, with many centres at risk of closing if that happened.

“And if childcare falls over, the future of Australia is definitely going to be at stake,” she said.

“We miss out on all the benefits – economic and social – that children get when they can access high quality early learning.”

