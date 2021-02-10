Futurist explains why Bitcoin will ‘never’ be a valid currency

Bitcoin will never be a valid currency, according to futurist Steve Sammartino.

Why? Because it is too volatile.

The value of Bitcoins has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, with one ‘coin’ currently worth $60,000 Australian dollars.

Sammartino said it was never likely to amount to anything other than a “speculative” investment.

“Among the six elements you need to have a currency – one of them is stability,” he explained.

“Even though it’s got a massive upward trajectory and price recently, it is just incredibly unstable.

“You’d never use it for a forward contract, or to purchase goods and services.

“For that reason, I say it’s removed itself from ever having a chance to be a valid currency.

“It’s just too speculative and too unstable.”

Sammartino said it didn’t matter if its value continued to rise.

“Even if it’s going up, that is still not a store of value because it doesn’t have stability, it doesn’t hold that price,” he said.

