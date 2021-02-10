3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Futurist explains why Bitcoin will ‘..

Futurist explains why Bitcoin will ‘never’ be a valid currency

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Business Featured
Article image for Futurist explains why Bitcoin will ‘never’ be a valid currency

Bitcoin will never be a valid currency, according to futurist Steve Sammartino.

Why? Because it is too volatile.

The value of Bitcoins has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, with one ‘coin’ currently worth $60,000 Australian dollars.

Sammartino said it was never likely to amount to anything other than a “speculative” investment.

“Among the six elements you need to have a currency – one of them is stability,” he explained.

“Even though it’s got a massive upward trajectory and price recently, it is just incredibly unstable.

“You’d never use it for a forward contract, or to purchase goods and services.

“For that reason, I say it’s removed itself from ever having a chance to be a valid currency.

“It’s just too speculative and too unstable.”

Sammartino said it didn’t matter if its value continued to rise.

“Even if it’s going up, that is still not a store of value because it doesn’t have stability, it doesn’t hold that price,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332